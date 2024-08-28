P.E.I. man charged after BB gun found in vehicle: Charlottetown police

A 55-year-old man from Prince Edward Island is facing a weapon-related charge following an incident in Charlottetown earlier this week.

Charlottetown Police Services says it received a complaint from someone who said they were driving past a parked vehicle on Harley Street when a man in the vehicle smiled and appeared to show a suspected firearm.

Police were able to identify the vehicle and man through their investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an ununiformed police officer saw the man’s vehicle in a business parking lot on University Avenue.

When police went to the business, they say they found the man inside and arrested him.

Police say a silver BB gun was also found inside the vehicle.

The man, from Charlottetown, has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.

