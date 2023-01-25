Woman, 39, dies after being found unresponsive: Moncton RCMP
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman.
Officers were called to a home on Churchill Street after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The force says a woman was found unresponsive by her partner.
Police can’t say whether the death was suspicious, but officers were still on the scene Wednesday morning. They say they’ll be there until a cause of death is determined.
An autopsy is set for either Wednesday or Thursday.
