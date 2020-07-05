Advertisement
Woman charged after physical disturbance in Dartmouth
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 3:02PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after police responded to a physical disturbance in Dartmouth on Saturday.
At 7 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the disturbance in the 30-40 block of Joseph Young Street.
When police arrived, they witnessed a group of approximately 20 people begin to disburse.
During the disturbance, a 34-year-old woman was sprayed with bear spray. She was treated by EHS at the scene and released.
The 27-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 27.
Police say both women were known to each other.