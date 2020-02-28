HALIFAX -- A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a theft from a radio transmitter site that has forced the closure of a radio station in southwestern Nova Scotia.

RCMP say they responded to a theft of copper wire and computer equipment from a radio transmitter in the Digby, N.S., area on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the CKDY Digby radio station said it would be “off the air indefinitely” after the transmitter site had been vandalized and thieves stole copper that is required for the radio broadcast.

“We take this situation very seriously, we are committed to restoring 1420 AM as soon as possible, however the AM technology is old so parts and equipment are not readily available, this will not be a quick fix,” said the general manager, Andrew Johnson, in the Facebook post.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said RCMP received information about a suspect the day after the alleged theft, and arrested a woman from Mount Pleasant, N.S., that night.

She is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in property obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP say the woman was released by police on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on April 20.

