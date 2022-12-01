Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting at Halifax hotel

A woman is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, and a man has been charged with assault in connection with a shooting at a Halifax hotel this week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an assault at the hotel on the Bedford Highway around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man and woman assaulted and shot at the victim, who they know. The person was treated at the scene.

Police say officers arrested the two suspects in the area a short time later.

Anthony Michael Stokes, 49, has been charged with assault and breach of a court order. He was due to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday.

Dominique Purdy, 28, is facing the following charges:

attempted murder

careless use of a firearm

discharging a firearm with intent

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

use of a firearm in commission of an offence

Purdy is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday.