    • Woman charged with firearms offences at Eglington home: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Kings District RCMP said a 46-year-old woman was charged with firearms offences after an arrest at a home in Eglington, P.E.I.

    Officers responded to a firearm and threats complaint at an Eglington residence on Sunday, according to a RCMP release.

    Rachel Louise Perry of Eglington was arrested and a firearm was seized, said police.

    Perry has been charged with uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unlawful storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, said the release.

    "Any complaint involving a firearm has the potential for serious outcomes,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore, Media Relations Officer for the PEI RCMP in the release. “RCMP, through the use of tactical equipment, training and the use of specialized units like the police dog service, were able to safely make an arrest.”

    Perry appeared in provincial court on Monday.

