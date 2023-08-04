Woman dead, another injured after off-road crash in western P.E.I.

One woman died and another was airlifted to hospital in Nova Scotia following a crash in western Prince Edward Island Thursday night.

West Prince RCMP responded to an off-road vehicle collision on Route 152 in Ebbsfleet around 8:15 p.m.

The Miminegash Fire Department and Island EMS also responded to the scene.

Investigators believe the off-road vehicle missed a turn and went into a ditch.

A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP says a female passenger was taken to Prince County Hospital in Summerside with serious injuries before she was airlifted to Halifax for additional treatment.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

