Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide

A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police now say the woman has died and they are treating her death as a homicide.

No other details about the woman have been released.

There is no word on arrests at this time, but police don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident.

There was a heavy police presence in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road Tuesday morning as investigators remained on scene.

A section of the road was closed to traffic for several hours. Police say it has reopened to traffic, but investigators are still on scene.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).