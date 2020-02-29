HALIFAX -- A collision in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, on Saturday morning, resulted in the death of a 45-year-old woman.

On Saturday, at around 7 a.m., RCMP, EHS, and fire officials responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 102 in Shubenacadie. Police say their initial investigation determined a southbound SUV, in which the woman was passenger, left the highway and struck the overpass.

Police say the woman died at the scene. However, a man and two youths who were also in the SUV during the collision were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police note one youth was taken to hospital via LifeFlight.

Highway 102 was closed to southbound traffic between Exits 9 and 11 until 2 p.m. while an RCMP Collision Analyst was on the scene. Traffic was diverted through Highway 2.

The investigation continues.