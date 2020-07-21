Advertisement
Woman killed, two people injured after SUVs collide in Bathurst
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 11:32AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, July 21, 2020 11:38AM ADT
HALIFAX -- One woman is dead and two people are badly injured after two SUVs collided in Bathurst, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 11, just north of exit 304, around 12 p.m. Monday.
Police say it appears a southbound SUV crossed the centre line on Route 11 and collided with a northbound SUV.
The driver -- and lone occupant -- of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries. The 71-year-old woman was from Big River, N.B.
Two people who had been travelling in the southbound SUV were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 58-year-old man and 60-year-old woman are from Val-Comeau, N.B.
The investigation is ongoing.