SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A woman is speaking out after her sister was badly beaten and left for dead in Saint John on the weekend.

In a Facebook post, Mary Marr says her sister Tammy left a bowling tournament Saturday evening and headed to a bar.

Marr says, when closing time came, her sister was gone, but her jacket was left behind.

Tammy was later found unconscious on the side of Loch Lomond Road, in freezing conditions, before 3 a.m. Sunday.

“She was left for dead … freezing, covered in head to toe in blood,” said Marr in her Facebook post. “Ambulance staff stated if she wasn’t found at that moment she would have froze to death.”

Marr says her sister’s purse was later found near the GoodLife in McAllister Place, but nothing was missing from the bag.

The attack has left Tammy with serious facial injuries. Marr says her sister is a scaffolder at the Irving Oil refinery, but due to her injuries, she will likely be unable to work for an extended period of time.

Marr has created a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising money to help her sister while she’s off work. Nearly $4,000 of her $5,000 goal had been raised by 11 a.m. Friday.

Saint John police have released few details about the assault, only confirming that the major crime unit is investigating an incident that happened over the weekend in east Saint John.

Marr is asking anyone with information to reach out to police or her family.

“We need some answers folks. She remembers nothing at all, which is becoming the hardest part on her,” said Marr.

“I will not stop until I have justice for my sister.”