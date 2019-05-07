

A female cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a Halifax Water truck in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision near the intersection of Windmill Road and Geary Street around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman was cycling south on the west sidewalk on Windmill Road when she was struck by a Halifax Water truck driven by a 59-year-old Halifax man.

The 64-year-old Dartmouth woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

Alderney Drive is closed to traffic between Wyse Road and Queen Street as police investigate the collision.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Halifax Water spokesperson James Campbell says they won’t be commenting on the incident as police are investigating.