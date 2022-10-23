Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries following Dartmouth shooting: HRP

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report that a woman had been shot in the area of Portland Street and Portland Hills Drive just before 5:30 a.m.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman was located with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the incident was random and say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say more information will be provided once available.

Portland Street was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened. As of 12:20 p.m., police say officers remain on scene as they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.