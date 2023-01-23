Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire

A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.

The Moncton Fire Department was called to the three-unit apartment on Bonaccord Street just after 7 a.m.

Platoon Chief Brian McDonald said firefighters learned people were trapped inside the two-storey home when they received the call.

McDonald told CTV News a woman and her three children were rushed to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

None of the other tenants were injured.

Seven people have been displaced by the fire. The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers have arranged for emergency lodging and purchases to help two women who were living in the two apartments damanged by smoke and water.

The organization says help will also be offered to the five residents of the third apartment, including the woman and her three children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.