A Cape Breton woman is being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns after a house fire early Thursday afternoon in Glace Bay.

Canadian Red Cross officials say it happened around 1 p.m. Friday on South Street.

Fire crews from Glace Bay and Reserve Mines found the house fully engulfed when they arrived.

Officials say the woman’s husband was working out of town and four children were in school at the time of the fire.

The children are staying with relatives for the time being, until the man returns home.

Officials say the heat from the fire slightly damaged two homes next door, which were evacuated for some time.

Those residents were able to return to their homes.

The Red Cross has arranged for emergency hotel and food for the family of seven.

The investigation is ongoing.