Women file suit alleging they were sexually assaulted by Newfoundland police officers
Seven women have filed a civil lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by "various" on-duty officers with Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force between 2001 and 2017.
A statement of claim filed Sept. 9 with the province's Supreme Court names the provincial government, which is responsible for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary as the sole defendant in the case.
The women allege in the statement of claim that they were kissed, touched or penetrated by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers without their consent after the officers had offered them rides home at night.
In one instance alleged to have occurred in 2001, a woman claims an unnamed officer drove her to a remote area and forced her to perform oral sex on him after she rebuffed his sexual advances and he suggested that he would leave her out there alone.
Retired Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Robert Baldwin is the only officer named in the statement of claim, with allegations from two women ranging from unwanted kissing and touching to penetration, but his lawyer said in an email Monday that he denies all of the allegations.
None of the allegations in the suit have been proven in court, and Lynn Moore, the women's lawyer, said today that they are not pursuing criminal charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada's board chairs defend organization's leadership, decisions
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, played defence under House of Commons questioning of the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
'F--- off,' ambassador tells Elon Musk after unveiling Ukraine 'peace' plan
Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians putting off buying a home due to inflation, high interest rates: survey
With high inflation and rising interest rates, a new survey has found nearly one in five Canadians say they're putting off buying a home.
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
This is what you can eat at Scotiabank Arena’s brand new food stands
The Scotiabank Arena is gearing up to open its doors for Raptors and Leafs fans alike, and with it, a slew of new concession stands with food that is sure to make your mouth water.
-
Man charged in Mimico shooting that left 19-year-old man dead
Toronto police have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Mimico last month.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating suspected child luring in Bragg Creek
Mounties are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly approached an 11-year-old girl in Bragg Creek in September.
-
Calgarians rally, march for Sisters in Spirit
In honour of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across Canada, the Sisters in Spirit Vigil took place along Stephen Avenue and Olympic Plaza on Tuesday.
-
Council mulls proposed bylaw to cut down on single-use plastics
A proposed bylaw to reduce single use items is heading to council chambers on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
-
CAQ Kateri Champagne Jourdain becomes first Indigenous woman voted to Quebec National Assembly
CAQ candidate in Duplessis Kateri Champagne Jourdain became the first Indigenous woman to sit in the National Assembly and first Indigenous representative in over a decade.
-
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
Edmonton
-
In a first, Edmonton police have used DNA to create a composite sketch of a 2019 sexual assault suspect
An approximate image of a man who in 2019 violently sexually assaulted an Edmonton woman and left her unconscious in a field has been generated from DNA.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuit
Alberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
-
Police dogs, helicopter used to make arrest in canola theft
Two people have been charged after a significant amount of canola was stolen from a farm in Camrose County.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say man and a woman tried to abduct child from North Bay park
Police are investigating after a scary incident at a North Bay park on Sunday: a man and a woman tried to convince a nine-year-old child to leave the park with them.
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries after London hit-and-run
Life-threatening injuries are reported after a hit-and-run in the city, according to London police. Officers were called to the crash in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.
-
Alleged armed carjacking being investigated in London
A carjacking in London is being investigated by police. Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 600-block of Southdale Road east near Wellington Road for a reported robbery.
-
New WWI feature film showcases Indigenous solider and Ontario locations
A First World War film made over the fields and skies of southwestern Ontario has its premiere this week.
Winnipeg
-
One man run over, another kidnapped during camper robbery: RCMP
Police are searching for three suspects who they say kidnapped a senior and ran over another man while stealing a truck and camper on a Manitoba highway.
-
'We need justice for Kendara': calls for information as death of Manitoba woman deemed homicide
The death of a Manitoba woman, who was reported missing in 2019 and whose remains were found in The Pas, has been deemed a homicide.
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
Ottawa
-
Kingston, Ont. man facing nearly 100 charges in sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have announced 19 additional charges against a Kingston man who was already facing dozens of counts in a sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Home undamaged after car bursts into flames in driveway
Ottawa firefighters kept a home from being damaged by fire after a car in the driveway burst into flames Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa Senators announce 3-year helmet sponsorship deal
The Ottawa Senators will have a sponsor on their helmets for the next three seasons when playing on the road.
Saskatoon
-
People can now travel from La Ronge to Prince Albert free of charge
A free shuttle service that runs from La Ronge to Prince Albert and back began operating on Monday.
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
-
'Everybody deserves a second chance': Yorkton murder victim's sister says she forgave killers
The sister of a Yorkton man who was murdered in 2018 said she has forgiven the four people connected to his death.
Vancouver
-
Video shows suspects smashing Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver
Authorities have released video of two suspects vandalizing part of the Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver over the weekend – an act police have described as "planned and deliberate."
-
90-year-old temperature records broken in B.C. as province sees another unseasonably warm day
A ridge of high pressure in parts of B.C. brought more record-breaking heat to the province Monday.
-
Woman injured after 'defensive attack' from bear with a cub: B.C. conservation officers
A woman has minor injuries after she was attacked by a bear in a rural part of B.C., local conservation officers say.
Regina
-
Environment Canada reports highest number of tornadoes in Sask. since 2012
Saskatchewan saw 25 tornadoes in 2022, the highest number in the province since 2012, according to Environment Canada (EC).
-
Fiery pursuit of stolen semi-truck leads to arrest of two people: Sask. RCMP
Two suspects are in custody after a semi-truck was stolen from a weigh scale station in southeast Saskatchewan, leading police on a chase along the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
-
Flu shot appointments available starting Oct. 11: Sask. Health Authority
Influenza vaccination appointments are now available for booking in Saskatchewan. Beginning Oct. 11, flu shots will be administered across the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Helicopters, boats and ground crews battling out-of-control wildfire near Victoria
Firefighters took to the air, land and sea to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Victoria on Tuesday morning. Three helicopters were contracted by the B.C. Wildfire Service early Tuesday to assist ground crews on the eastern shore of Finlayson Arm, where a half-hectare blaze was identified in the early-morning hours.
-
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
-
Driver dragged 30 metres while trying to stop carjacking near Victoria
A driver was taken to hospital on Sunday after he tried to stop someone from stealing his car and was subsequently dragged about 30 metres behind the vehicle, according to West Shore RCMP. Police say they received multiple reports of the carjacking at a Shell gas station in View Royal, B.C., located at 498 Island Hwy.