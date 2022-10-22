'Women, life, freedom': Hundreds attend Halifax protest in support of Iranians

More than a hundred people gathered at the Halifax waterfront Saturday in part of the many protests happening across Canada in support of Iranians.

Crowds chanted 'women, life, freedom' as they voice concerns for Iranians while also condemning the Iranian government.

"They are chanting down with the dictator, down with the Islamic Republic of Iran. They’re chanting for freedom and democracy. Here in Canada, what we’re trying to do is pressure our elected officials," said Nazanin Afshin-Jam Mackay, who is an advocate.

While the Canadian government has applied sanction against the Iranian regime officials, protestors say they want more.

"We are asking to add the IRGC entity into the terrorist group and not to let them into the country. For those that are in the country, we want them to get out," said Ateefeh Tabesh, one of the organizers of the protest.

According to Iran’s Human Rights Activist News Agency, 12,000 people have been arrested since the protests began last month. Ottawa says it will be taking action.

"The immigrations measures that we put in place do not just apply to the IRGC, but also the senior officials across every aspect of the regime who will no longer be able to come to Canada. Those who may enjoy the status here now, we are not afraid to revoke it and to removed them if need be," said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration.

Many protestors say they are risking their safety, as well as the safety of their families back home by attending the protest.

"Their information is being shared with regime officials and from there, these officials harass the families of those that still have family there," said Afshin-Jam Mackay.

A global protest in support of Iranians is scheduled to take place next week.