Work places across N.S. are feeling the effects of staff shortages due to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 is putting a dent into workforces across Nova Scotia as hospitals, stores and pharmacies feel the pinch.

“We’ve had dozens upon dozens of staff go out already and I say that to also point out that I don’t get reports from everybody,” said Allison Bodnar, executive director of Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia.

Some pharmacies have shortened hours, split staff shifts to limit contacts and hired more health-care workers to help vaccinate patients. So far, no appointments have been cancelled.

“It’s not just vaccines. Vaccines are exceptionally important,” Bodnar said.

“But the critical delivery of medication to patients is an essential service that can’t stop."

On Friday, the vice president of Medicine with Nova Scotia Health Authority, Dr. Nicole Boutilier, described the province’s acute care system as one that is nearing capacity, suffering from staffing shortages and anticipating reducing more ambulatory services soon.

“Our capacity in ICU and on the floors is running close to 100, it’s a little bit down today,” she said. “Currently it’s hour-to-hour.”

Across the province, 739 Nova Scotia Health workers are off isolating because they are either a close contact, are waiting for test results or have tested positive for COVID-19.

Boutilier said 144 patients that are in hospital have COVID-19 but not all are in the COVID-19 hospital units. Though if symptoms become more acute, they would be moved there.

Boutilier said there are 48 patients in COVID-19 units, with seven in intensive care. But because everyone who is admitted to hospital is tested for the virus, 32 more patients tested positive upon admission for other issues and 64 people contracted COVID-19 through an outbreak and remain in hospital.

“With that much COVID it means a lot of special PPE. It means a lot arrangements for patients to be on units,” she said. “We anticipate there will be further reductions in non-essential ambulatory services or surgical services.”

Some RCMP officers have also gone into isolation, although Cpl. Chris Marshall with the Nova Scotia RCMP said resourcing hasn’t become an issue thus far.

“If it was to happen, we certainly have lots of contingency plans and mitigation plans in place to address that,” he said.

Store employees have also had to stay home.

“It’s really created some challenges when it comes to scheduling. We’ve been dealing with some labour shortages anyway,” said Jim Cormier, the Atlantic director for Retail Council of Canada.

Nova Scotia changed its isolation rules this week. With the exception of hospital, long-term care or community care workers, the isolation time for fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients has been reduced from 10 days to seven.

Fully vaccinated asymptomatic people who become a close contact can also keep working while awaiting their test result.

“That should alleviate the shortages a little bit. That’s certainly our hope,” said Patrick Sullivan, president and CEO Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

Starting Monday Jan. 10, struggling businesses, such as restaurants, bars and gyms, can apply for one-time grant of up to $7,500.

The Nova Scotia Paid Sick Leave Program will also launch Monday and is retroactive to Dec. 20, 2021.

The program covers up to four sick leave days for employees, including self-employed workers, up to a maximum of $20 per hour or $160 per day. The maximum payment over the 15-week period is $640 per worker.

The province says it can be used by people who need to self-isolate due to exposure, close contact, or because they are experiencing symptoms or getting tested. Employees may also qualify if they are going to a vaccine or booster appointment.