

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- An employee at a medical marijuana dispensary that was robbed at gunpoint is now facing charges of drug trafficking as a result of the robbery investigation.

Halifax police say they have charged an 33-year-old man who works at Scotia Green Dispensary, a day after reporting that two men wearing masks and armed with a gun held it up.

Police were investigating the robbery, which was reported at about 9:40 p.m. Monday and involved two men allegedly stealing product, and money from both the store and customers.

But, police say they also executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act search warrant at the store Tuesday evening.

As a result, they say the employee has been charged with trafficking controlled substances.

They say they are still investigating the robbery.