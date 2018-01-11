

CTV Atlantic





A worker has been killed in a collision at a construction zone in Queensland, N.S.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the worksite on St. Margaret’s Bay Road just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 62-year-old Dartmouth man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson confirmed to CTV Atlantic that the man was working at the site, and that the vehicle involved in the collision was a work vehicle. Hutchinson said the man was walking around the site at the time of the collision.

The road was closed for several hours but it has since reopened.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Halifax District RCMP are both investigating the collision.