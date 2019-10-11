HALIFAX -- WorkSafeNB is investigating the death of a worker at a sawmill in Fredericton.

The workplace accident happened Thursday at Devon Lumber on Gibson Street.

The Fredericton Police Force confirms it responded to the incident at Devon Lumber, but says the investigation has been turned over to WorkSafeNB.

“The investigation will help us determine how the fatality may have been prevented and whether there were any violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act or its regulations,” said Laragh Dooley, director of communications, in a statement.

Dooley says WorkSafeNB won’t be releasing any information about the worker or the circumstances surrounding their death at this time.

Devon Lumber remains closed Friday.

According to the company's website, Devon Lumber has been in operation for over 70 years, making it one of the oldest family-run sawmills in New Brunswick. The company produces a variety of softwood and cedar lumber products.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown