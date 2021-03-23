Halifax's flag raising ceremony for World Down Syndrome Day was snowed out on Friday, but the weather cooperated on Monday –- and a familiar voice announced the occasion while reading from an old-fashioned scroll.

Will Brewer became the city's town crier about three years ago – and the ceremony carried extra meaning for him.

"I’m the very first town crier with Down Syndrome," he says with a humble smile. "In Canada, at least."

Brewer says he found a community and calling, after moving to Halifax from Fredericton in 2008.

He credits his mother Allison with providing exceptional support along the way.

"Having my mom in my life, she has always celebrated me," says Will. "It’s just magic for me."

Will thanks his mother, Allison Brewer, for always believing in him. (Photo: Jayson Baxter/CTV News)

Will’s mother says when it comes to inclusion, the world has become a different place since he was born 35 years ago.

"There has been a tremendous amount of change," his mother Allison Brewer says. "There’s more inclusion in the schools, more inclusion in the workplace."

"It’s not a disease, it’s not an illness, it’s not a disability," she says. "It really is a different culture."

Will also studies at Mount Saint Vincent University. "I love it," he interjected.

He has his eye on a future in politics – and even ran for student union president at the Mount – and won.

"You sure wouldn’t have seen that a generation ago," his mother says.

Will Brewer as a baby, 35 years ago. His mother says the world was nowhere near as inclusive at that time. (Photo submitted by Allison Brewer)

Mayor Mike Savage, who works closely with Will, says he’s a great fit for the job.

"Will Brewer is a town crier with Down syndrome – but he’s not a town crier because he has Down syndrome," says Savage. "He has ability, he has style, he has an amazing personality –- that I think represents the city very well."

World Down Syndrome Day is officially marked on March 21.