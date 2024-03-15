World Women’s Curling Championship about to sweep into Sydney, N.S.

Just over a dozen teams will begin their quest for world supremacy Saturday when the World Women’s Curling Championship kicks off at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S.

It will mark the first time the championship has ever been played in Nova Scotia and excitement has been building this week as crews prepare for their opening ceremonies.

Host committee vice-chair Paul MacDonald described the building as a “beehive” of activity during preparations on Thursday during an interview with CTV Atlantic.

“We’ve got 13 teams coming this year from as far away as New Zealand and as nearby as the U.S.,” he says.

MacDonald says there is a lot of national and international talent to look for out on the ice.

“Rachel Homan is representing Canada, she had a great Scotties, she went undefeated, she’d be one of the favorites for this event. Anna Hasselborg of Sweden will be a favorite as well,” he says. “It’s going to be a great event, it’s got a nice flavour to it, an international flavour to it, so we’re excited to be hosting.”

Homan’s team will open the tournament Saturday afternoon against Hasselborg.

Another expected highlight is the Canadians’ Tuesday evening game against four-time defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland.

MacDonald says he has been hearing a lot of enthusiasm from the community leading up to the event.

“I think people are really excited about what’s coming, they’re starting to buy tickets. Tickets are moving really well, Saturday especially, it looks like the opening is going to be a big crowd for the opening weekend,” he says. “And just bringing international events to the area has people excited. I know the downtown businesses, restaurants, hotels are certainly excited about it.”

MacDonald estimates the event will bring in between $6-8 million to the area based on similar events.

“I will invite you to come to Centre 200, take in the action, maybe it is for the first time and you’ll fall in love with one of the great sports in the world,” he says. “It’s going to be a great week ahead of us.”

The championships wrap up with a gold-medal game on Sunday March 24.

People can watch all of Canada’s games throughout the week, and every playoff game, on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Darryl Reeves, The Canadian Press and TSN.ca

