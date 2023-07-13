Written in the stars: The legendary tale of Maritime ice cream favourite Moon Mist

Peter O'Brien holds a cone of Moon Mist ice cream, the most popular flavour of ice cream in Atlantic Canada, in Halifax on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) Peter O'Brien holds a cone of Moon Mist ice cream, the most popular flavour of ice cream in Atlantic Canada, in Halifax on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island