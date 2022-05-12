Yarmouth County wildfire 60 per cent contained; air quality alert lifted
It appears a wildfire in Yarmouth County, N.S., has not grown significantly in the last 24-hours.
The fire is burning near Horseshoe Lake, where crews have been since Monday night battling the blaze.
As of Thursday evening, the fire was roughly 60 per cent contained, according to a tweet from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).
While it’s still estimated to cover about 3,100 hectares of land, DNR says the fire did not spread Thursday.
A water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador arrived Tuesday to assist in firefighting efforts.
DNR says dry conditions will likely cause the fire to spread, but it’s not expected to reach homes or communities.
An air quality statement issued by Environment Canada Tuesday has been lifted.
“Smoke isn’t as visible on satellite today and ventilation is better,” said CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.
Mitchell says while Thursday’s warm, sunny weather and relatively low humidity is not ideal for fighting a wildfire, lower wind speeds compared to previous days could help.
“The forecast for Friday includes a mix of sun and cloud along with a southwest wind that will increase to 15 to 20 kilometres per hour. Some patchy drizzle is possible Friday night into Saturday morning,” said Mitchell.
According to DNR, two helicopters, 40 personnel from across the province and the water bomber are working to contain the fire.
DNR first tweeted about the fire at 10:20 p.m. Monday. At the time, it said crews were responding to a wildfire about two kilometres west of South Horseshoe Lake, and that it was estimated to be about 50 hectares.
