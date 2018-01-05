

A fishing boat in Yarmouth, N.S. has been destroyed after it caught fire at the height of Thursday’s storm.

Fire crews responded to the wharf around 10 p.m. Thursday and worked throughout the night, but strong winds hampered their efforts to extinguish the flames.

Over a million dollar fishing vessel total loss this morning. Fire crews working all night right in the middle of the storm. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/lueiiOBMV2 — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) January 5, 2018

“It’s been extremely hard with the weather we had,” said Yarmouth Fire Chief Peter Winship. “We got this call in the height of the storm so we were trying to board the ship and then we made the call to get everyone off the boat and just do an exterior attack.”

Working over 10 hours now to fight the fire. Said the storm made it almost impossible. pic.twitter.com/26YVCoUZkj — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) January 5, 2018

The vessel, which was worth more than $1 million, was active as it is fishing season in the area.

The smell of smoke also spread through the town overnight. The fumes are considered toxic due to the fiberglass build of the boat.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but officials aren’t ruling out the storm as a possible cause.