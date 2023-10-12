Atlantic

    • Yarmouth-Maine ferry reports increase in passengers, despite extreme weather

    The CAT, a fast ocean-going catamaran car and passenger ferry, is berthed in Yarmouth, N.S on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The vessel provides international ferry service between Yarmouth and Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan The CAT, a fast ocean-going catamaran car and passenger ferry, is berthed in Yarmouth, N.S on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The vessel provides international ferry service between Yarmouth and Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

    More passengers took the CAT ferry this year compared to 2022, according to the company that operates the service.

    The final sailing of the 2023 season from Yarmouth, N.S., to Bar Harbour, Maine, took place on Monday.

    Bay Ferries Limited says the ferry carried 38,399 passengers in total this year, an increase of 2,248 passengers over the previous season, according to a statement Wednesday.

    The company says several extreme weather-related events, like this year’s wildfires, record rainfall, and tropical storms, significantly impacted service, with 17 weather-related cancellations.

    The CAT completed 96 round trips, and the majority of the passengers -- 76 per cent -- were American.

    The province announced last month it hired a consulting firm to review the ferry service, with the final report expected next fall.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war

    Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News