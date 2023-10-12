Yarmouth-Maine ferry reports increase in passengers, despite extreme weather

More passengers took the CAT ferry this year compared to 2022, according to the company that operates the service.

The final sailing of the 2023 season from Yarmouth, N.S., to Bar Harbour, Maine, took place on Monday.

Bay Ferries Limited says the ferry carried 38,399 passengers in total this year, an increase of 2,248 passengers over the previous season, according to a statement Wednesday.

The company says several extreme weather-related events, like this year’s wildfires, record rainfall, and tropical storms, significantly impacted service, with 17 weather-related cancellations.

The CAT completed 96 round trips, and the majority of the passengers -- 76 per cent -- were American.

The province announced last month it hired a consulting firm to review the ferry service, with the final report expected next fall.

