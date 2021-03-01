OROMOCTO, N.B. -- One in two Canadians will have -- or have had -- a mental illness by the time they reach the age of 40.

Now, an Oromocto woman has designed a logo as a sign of support with part of her profits to be donated to a local family who recently suffered a tragedy.

Rose Designs owner Kristen Lyons says she's dealt with mental health struggles throughout her life, and now she's wearing it for all to see.

"You are beautiful, you are loved, you are enough, you are worthy," says Lyons, reading the logo printed on a sweater. "It says the same thing on the back of the shirt."

Lyons says the sweater can be an icebreaker and conversation starter -- and she's ready to talk about her own experiences.

"After I had my daughter, I dealt with a little bit of post-partum depression," Lyons said. "Eventually, that got better but when she turned about a year-and-a-half old, I started dealing with panic attacks as well. For months on end, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't eat; I lost a lot of weight."

The sweater's design includes a semicolon, which has become a symbol for those struggling with their mental health or have lost someone to suicide.

"The semicolon stands for 'my story isn't over,'" Lyons says. "It's not a period, it's just a little break in the story you can always come back after that little break."

Lyons says she's doing much better now, but still experiences anxiety.

After the suicide of a Fredericton teen Lexi Daken last week, Lyons decided to share a portion of the profits of her Mental Health Matters sweaters and mugs with the family.

"When I read the Facebook post last week, it broke mine and I'm sure a lot of the community's hearts," Lyons said. "So, I wanted to do something that would make a change and bring a light to mental health and what I gathered from their Facebook post is that the family also wants to make a change and lessen the stigma that occurs around mental health."

So far, Lyons has received over 200 orders.

For more information, you can check out Rose Designs on her website or on her Facebook page.