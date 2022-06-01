You can fish without a licence in New Brunswick this weekend
People in New Brunswick will be able to fish without a licence on Saturday and Sunday as part of Fish New Brunswick Days.
These are the only days of the year when resident and non-resident anglers can fish inland waters without a licence and when non-residents can fish without a guide.
Fish New Brunswick Days happen during the Family Day long weekend in February and the first full weekend of June.
“Fishing is an amazing sport and Fish New Brunswick Days are the perfect opportunity to get outside and explore our province while enjoying recreational fishing with family and friends,” said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland in a news release.
“With more than 2,500 lakes, 60,000 kilometres of rivers and brooks and a wide variety of species to fish, our province has something for everyone.”
The province says anglers can fish for all species over these days, but those who want to catch landlocked salmon from 48 cm to 63 cm (fork length) require a licence with tags.
Current bag limits, closures, and other restrictions are still in effect during Fish New Brunswick Days.
Access to private waters, Crown reserve waters and Crown leases require the appropriate licence and landowner permission.
The province says people whose fishing privileges have been revoked may not fish anywhere in the province, including Fish New Brunswick Days.
To best enjoy the fishing experience, the province recommends people check with a local fishing or tackle retailer, or with an experienced angler, to find a good location.
