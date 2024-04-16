Young New Brunswick songwriter makes daytime debut

Eight-year-old Zuri Hamilton from Miramichi, N.B., got to show off her talent on “The Kelly Clarkson show” on Monday.

Zuri said she wrote her song “Bad & Good” in three days, then her mom Brooke helped her put it to music and posted it on social media, where it quickly went viral.

“They (The Kelly Clarkson Show) were the ones that saw Zuri's viral video on TikTok and reached out,” said Brooke to CTV’s Katie Kelly in an interview. “So we went through a couple of the steps and talked to some of the producers and ended up booking the show.”

Brooke said people from around the world have been reaching out about the song.

“We have people from all over the world reaching out saying that they were listening, tuning in, listening to Zuri's song. So it's been really cool,” she said.

Zuri said she felt good when she saw herself on television.

“She (Kelly Clarkson) gave me a lot of pens and $1,000,” said Zuri.

When asked what she will but with the money Zuri said “a microphone and my first pink guitar.”

Brooke said this thrilling experience is just another example of the power of social media.

“You just never know when you put yourself out there who's going to see it,” she said.

Zuri’s song “Bad & Good” is available now.