

CTV Atlantic





Two people are in hospital after a train and vehicle collided, and it was the brave actions of one of the victims that may just have saved them both.

The RCMP say the collision happened at the North Fork Road rail crossing in Oakfield, N.S., around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses tell CTV News the two people in the car were a stepmother and stepdaughter.

The stepmother was driving and, after the crash, her stepdaughter managed to get out of the vehicle and ran for help. Thankfully, she found neighbour Mick Greener.

"She's a tough little girl to go through something like that," said Greener, who called for an ambulance and went to see if the woman was OK.

"I couldn't get at her, but I could see that she was breathing," Greener said.

Neighbours like Andrea Montgomery also ran to the scene to help.

"[I] could see the train further down, just stopped on the tracks," Montgomery said. "It's just a terrible spot. And I could see a vehicle sort of rolled on its side in the ditch."

First responders from Halifax RCMP, Enfield RCMP, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, and EHS were all on scene.

Witnesses tell CTV the woman was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight helicopter, while the girl was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police wouldn’t confirm the extent of their injuries.

When crews pulled the SUV from the side of the road, marks from the crash were clearly visible along the passenger side.

The train did not derail and CN Rail says there was no damage to the tracks.

CN says it is "responding to an incident involving a westbound CN train and a vehicle at a private crossing."

It said the investigation is ongoing and the rail line was closed temporarily, but was expected to reopen soon.

This crossing is one of dozens of private crossings in the province.

The RCMP is also investigating the collision.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff.