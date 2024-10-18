Youth arrested, firearm seized after threats allegedly made toward students in Windsor, N.S.

The RCMP has arrested a youth after they allegedly uttered threats toward other youths at a high school in Windsor, N.S.

Police say they received a report around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday that a youth told other youths about plans to bring a weapon to school the next day and target specific students.

Officers followed up with witnesses before arresting a youth later that evening.

According to a news release from RCMP, officers executed a search warrant at a residence where they seized a firearm and two replica firearms as well as other evidence.

“Safety concerns for schools, such as threats, are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” says Const. Richard Collins with the RCMP in the news release.

“I’m glad the witnesses who heard these threats were brave enough to talk about them with people they trust because it allowed us to take steps that may have prevented potential violence from taking place.”

The youth is facing charges of uttering threats and was released on conditions pending an appearance at provincial court in Windsor on Dec. 6.

The investigation is ongoing.

