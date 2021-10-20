Youth charged with setting two fires at Yarmouth High School: N.S. RCMP

HALIFAX -

RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S. have charged a youth in connection with two fires set at a local high school on Tuesday.

Yarmouth Town RCMP says that at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers responded to a fire at Yarmouth Consolidated Memorial High School, located on Forest Street.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the two fires that had been set in the building. The school was evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

Police determined that a youth had set the two fires, and say they arrested the youth without incident.

The youth was released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date to face charges of arson and mischief over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Yarmouth Town RCMP or Crime Stoppers.