A community group has unveiled a plan to build a $29-million arena complex in Dieppe, N.B.

The intergenerational community complex would include two ice surfaces, an indoor walking track, community rooms, and a greenhouse.

The project is the brainchild of a group called Go Dieppe, which plans to raise $4.5 million for the complex.

“We weren’t looking for just an arena, we were looking for a community complex where people of all ages can enjoy and benefit from, not just for sporting, but all community activities,” says campaign co-chair Bob Cormier.

The project will only be given the green light if all three levels of government commit funding. The City of Dieppe is pledging $5.5 million on the condition that the provincial and federal governments each commit $9.5 million.

“To build an intergenerational complex, that will really create a link between all the different generations that live here in Dieppe,” says Mayor Yvon Lapierre.

The new complex would replace the aging Centenaire Arena, which was built 50 years ago. If funding comes through, construction would begin next spring, with the goal of opening in 2019.