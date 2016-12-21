

CTV Atlantic





Changing temperatures and black ice may have led to a two-vehicle crash near Heatherton, N.S., that left a 52-year-old man dead.

Police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. when a Nissan Altima collided with a Toyota 4-Runner on Highway 104. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Police say the driver of the Nissan, a 52-year-old Antigonish man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old driver of the Toyota wasn’t physically injured.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

There was another collision involving two vehicles in the same area a short time later, but police say no one was injured.

A section of Highway 104 was reduced to one lane until 6 p.m. Wednesday, but has since reopened.

Salt and sand had been spread around the scene, but that's not how it looked when the collision occurred.

“The road conditions were very slippery at the time, both for vehicles as well as under foot,” said Const. Michael McKenna of Antigonish RCMP. “It was slippery even just walking around the accident scene for officers and other first responders.”

Rcmp are reminding motorists that road and weather conditions can change quickly, and to be careful.

“We'd always like to encourage the travelling public to drive slowly, take into consideration the conditions of the road, the weather, and just arrive safely,” said Const. McKenna.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.