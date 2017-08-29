

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Sydney.

Police say they were called to Prince Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a deceased person.

Officers found a man in his 50s dead in his apartment. His identity has not been released.

Police say they are treating the death as homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.