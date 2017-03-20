

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says a case of travel-related measles has been confirmed in the province and that some people may have been exposed to the viral illness.

The health authority says people who visited the following locations on the dates and times specified may have been exposed to measles:

WestJet flight WS254 – departed Toronto on March 10 at 9:35 p.m. and arrived in Halifax at 12:32 a.m. on March 11.

Arrivals area at Halifax Stanfield International Airport – March 11 from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in West Caledonia – March 11 from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Emergency department at the South Shore Regional Hospital – from March 12 at 2:30 p.m. to March 15 at 9 p.m.

The health authority says anyone at risk of exposure may develop symptoms between now and April 5. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, a red blotchy rash, sleepiness, irritability, and small white spots may appear inside the mouth and throat.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to contact Public Health at 1-844-856-3677. Healthcare providers, such as a family doctor, should be notified in advance as they need to take special precautions in order to protect other patients from being exposed.

The health authority did not identify the person, or specify where or how they contracted the illness, but it did say the case is travel-related.

Public Health is investigating, but the health authority says the case is not linked to the outbreak that affected seven people in Nova Scotia last month.

Measles is a viral illness and most people make a full recovery within two to three weeks. However, it can have serious implications for infants, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

Nova Scotia residents born after 1970 are eligible to receive two doses of measles-containing vaccine at no cost through the publicly-funded immunization program.