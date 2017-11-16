

CTV Atlantic





Halifax is much closer to getting a Canadian Football League franchise.

TSN is reporting that the Canadian Football League's board of governors has received "a very credible” pitch from a group that includes Anthony LeBlanc, the former president and CEO of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

TSN says meetings have since taken place with various levels of government including an in-camera session with Halifax council this week, attended by CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Along with LeBlanc, whose family is from New Brunswick and who began his business career in the province, the group includes Bruce Bowser, a Halifax native who is currently president of AMJ Campbell Van Lines, and Gary Drummond, a businessman from Regina who was president of hockey operations for the Coyotes.

A CFL spokesman confirms the league has received an expression of interest for a Halifax franchise, but says that a process and timetable for awarding a team had yet to be established.

The proposal is said to request a conditional franchise be awarded in 2018, with games to begin in 2020.