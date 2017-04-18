

CTV Atlantic





An early-morning fire has destroyed a barn and claimed the lives of about 100 pigs and 80 chickens in Harvey, N.B.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“One of our members who actually works for Ambulance New Brunswick was returning from a call and she noticed it, and she immediately alerted us and banged on the door to let the occupants of the house know,” said Ian Little, Deputy Chief of the Harvey Fire Department.

Witnesses told CTV Atlantic the barn was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene, so their priority was to ensure the fire didn’t spread to other buildings.

None of the animals in the barn survived the fire. No people were injured.

When it became clear there was no saving the barn or the animals inside, the fire department focused their attention on saving a home nearby which was beginning to receive smoke and heat damage.

“It was critical we got that cooled down and another couple of buildings too, as well as a house on the other side of the barn too,” said Deputy Chief Little. “Fortunately, the wind was in our favour and taking the smoke and a fair amount of the heat back towards the back of the house.”

Officials believe the fire may have started from a heat lamp in the barn, which was timed to go off around the same time the fire was first reported.

There is no estimate about how much the damage will cost.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.