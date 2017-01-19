Featured
'Confluence of events' may have caused mysterious fish kill off southwestern N.S.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:06PM AST
HALIFAX -- A federal scientist says the recent high-profile fish kill off southwestern Nova Scotia may have been caused by a "confluence of events," including fish behaviour, weather, and various ecological factors such as predators.
However, Alain Vezina says it's still not known what caused thousands of herring and shellfish to wash ashore at several points between late November and through December.
Vezina, who is regional director of science for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), says causes such as pollution, pesticides, and naturally occurring toxins have been ruled out.
He says overall the kill was a "small and localized event" that occurred over a 100 kilometre swath from St. Marys Bay to Tusket.
Vezina says it's estimated hundreds of thousands of herring died, but that's still a small fraction in terms of the overall percentage of allowable catch given to fishermen.
DFO officials say they are continuing to monitor the area, but believe the kill event is concluding.
Related Stories
Photos
Dead herring are shown on a beach near Brighton, N.S., in this recent handout photo. Scientists remain baffled by what has caused tens of thousands of dead herring to wash ashore along Nova Scotia's west coast, but a federal spokesman says they haven't given up on solving the mystery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Joan Comeau)
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Military officer's suspension casts clouds over federal shipbuilding effort
- P.E.I. RCMP investigating after woman's body found at scene of house fire
- SPCA disappointed in sentence handed to N.S. woman whose dog suffered broken leg
- 'Confluence of events' may have caused mysterious fish kill off southwestern N.S.
- Group calls for SIRT investigation into street checks by Halifax police
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10