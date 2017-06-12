

Aly Thomson, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A Halifax university student is not a "criminal mastermind" and the Crown has twisted evidence in the case to fit its theory that William Sandeson murdered Taylor Samson during a drug deal, defence lawyer Eugene Tan told the first-degree murder trial Monday.

In his closing arguments, defence lawyer Eugene Tan said the Crown has attempted to make Sandeson look like a cold, calculated murderer, when evidence presented at the trial showed the opposite.

"They believe William Sandeson to be a criminal mastermind," Tan said before a packed courtroom at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

"Mr. Sandeson is not a criminal mastermind. He didn't think things through. He certainly didn't expect any of the things that happened to happen."

Sandeson -- who was slated to start medical school within a week of his arrest -- is charged in the death of the 22-year-old Dalhousie University student, whose body has never been found.

Tan said the police and the Crown have tried to make evidence fit their theory that Sandeson killed Samson on Aug. 15, 2015, when Samson went to Sandeson's south-end apartment to sell him 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000.

"They have achieved results in their own mind and they are trying to fit everything else within that frame," he said.

Tan said Sandeson, 24, was aware his neighbours were home when Samson arrived at his apartment, and asked the jury why someone who planned to carry out a murder would do so knowing there were people in the apartment next door.

He noted those neighbours testified Sandeson appeared panicked that night and was speaking gibberish. He asked if someone who was planning a murder would act in that way after the fact.

Tan also said the Crown will suggest Sandeson was in part motivated by money, but he noted Sandeson had more than $120,000 available to him on a line of credit, as well as a credit card and a chequing account.

"The question of financial motive just simply can't exist," said Tan. "You've got to reject that. There's no evidence whatsoever supporting it."

Sandeson did not testify at the trial.

The trial heard DNA was recovered from a bullet, gun, tarp, duffel bag and other items seized from Sandeson's Henry Street apartment in Halifax and his family's farm in Truro.

It heard the medical student was deep in debt and under pressure from his parents about his spending in the weeks before he allegedly murdered Samson.

Court has heard Samson was last seen alive on video that night, walking into Sandeson's apartment shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Sandeson's former girlfriend testified she smelled bleach when she returned to Sandeson's apartment later that same evening.