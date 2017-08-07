

Sidney Crosby marked both his 30th birthday and third Stanley Cup Championship win with adoring fans at Halifax’s Natal Day Parade, in Halifax, N.S., Monday morning.

He led the parade from Halifax to Dartmouth while hoisting the cup in the air as car horns beeped and fans sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the Cole Harbour native.

“I’ve liked him since I was young. I love him so much,” said one fan.

Two months after winning the crown jewel of the National Hockey League, the Pittsburg Penguin's Captain came home for a victory lap.

“I try to appreciate it and soak it up as much as I can, like I said, I try to share it with as many people as I can because I know there is so much support here and so many people that would love to be in this position,” said Crosby, Monday morning.

Tens of thousands of fans took to the sidewalks of Halifax and Dartmouth to watch the Parade featuring birthday boy, “Sid the Kid”.

Michela Girvasi, 13, says she travelled from Toronto to get her favourite hockey player’s autograph.

“I fell in love with Sidney when he scored the golden goal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics,” said Girvasi. “So ever since then I’ve been dying to meet him and potentially get something signed and my dream came true.”

Crosby said he feels fortunate to have achieved his goals.

“Growing up as a kid you want to play in the NHL and win a Stanley Cup and I’ve been fortunate to do that and it is still something that pushes me every day to be able to win that and have these kind of experiences,” Crosby said.

“You have a window that you are able to do this so I am just trying to make the most of this window.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kelland Sundahl.