Fire officials are investigating a blaze that destroyed a recycling facility in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

Staff at the Cumberland Central Landfill noticed the fire around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Five different fire departments responded to the scene in Little Forks, N.S.

The fire was contained to the recycling facility, which handles all the recyclables for the area.

No one was injured but officials say the building was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Solid waste collection in the Amherst, N.S. area will proceed as normal.