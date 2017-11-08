

A deer has died after it crashed through a window at the NSCC campus in Bridgewater, N.S. Wednesday morning.

Police and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the college around 8:30 a.m.

A deer has entered Lunenburg Campus thru a closed window this am - Local police, DNR have been called to respond. Classes are NOT disrupted — NSCC News (@NSCCNews) November 8, 2017

Police say the deer was seriously injured after it ran through the closed window. The NSCC confirmed on Twitter that the animal has since died from its injuries.

Update: Sadly, because of the extent of its injuries the deer that broke through the Lunenburg Campus window has died.... 1/2 — NSCC News (@NSCCNews) November 8, 2017

The NSCC says classes are still on, but the business offices are closed. The campus link area will reopen at 1:30 p.m.