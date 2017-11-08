Featured
Deer dies after crashing through window at Bridgewater NSCC
Police and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the NSCC campus in Bridgewater after a deer crashed through a window.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 10:55AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 11:53AM AST
A deer has died after it crashed through a window at the NSCC campus in Bridgewater, N.S. Wednesday morning.
Police and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the college around 8:30 a.m.
A deer has entered Lunenburg Campus thru a closed window this am - Local police, DNR have been called to respond. Classes are NOT disrupted— NSCC News (@NSCCNews) November 8, 2017
Police say the deer was seriously injured after it ran through the closed window. The NSCC confirmed on Twitter that the animal has since died from its injuries.
Update: Sadly, because of the extent of its injuries the deer that broke through the Lunenburg Campus window has died.... 1/2— NSCC News (@NSCCNews) November 8, 2017
The NSCC says classes are still on, but the business offices are closed. The campus link area will reopen at 1:30 p.m.
2/2... Lunenburg Campus business offices remain closed - the Campus Link area will reopen at 130 pm. Class remain uninterrupted.— NSCC News (@NSCCNews) November 8, 2017