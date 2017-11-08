A deer has died after it crashed through a window at the NSCC campus in Bridgewater, N.S. Wednesday morning.

Police and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the college around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the deer was seriously injured after it ran through the closed window. The NSCC confirmed on Twitter that the animal has since died from its injuries.

The NSCC says classes are still on, but the business offices are closed. The campus link area will reopen at 1:30 p.m.