

CTV Atlantic





Police divers are searching a pond for a weapon in connection with the murder of a well-known basketball player in Halifax last year.

Police responded to the 6900 block of Cook Avenue before 8 p.m. on April 17, 2016. Officers found the body of 29-year-old Tyler Bradley Richards inside the home.

An autopsy was conducted and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police say they previously found evidence directly related to Richards’ murder in a wooded area near Red Bridge Pond in Dartmouth.

Investigators and police divers are on scene at the pond, searching for a weapon possibly related to the case. Police say they won’t be disclosing any details about the weapon.

Residents tell CTV News divers have been searching the pond since 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators are also searching a heavily-wooded area on the other side of the pond.

Richards played basketball at St. Francis Xavier University from 2004 to 2009 and went on to play for the former Halifax Rainmen.

His homicide is part of the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.