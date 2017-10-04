

The RCMP has arrested and charged 11 people in connection with a three-month investigation into drug trafficking in Lunenburg County, N.S.

Police say Operation Halse targeted people involved in the alleged trafficking of cocaine and prescription pills. The Bridgewater Police Service assisted Lunenburg District RCMP with the investigation.

Roughly 25 officers were involved in Operation Halse, which police say was launched due to concerns in the community about drugs.

"These drugs result in more violence and crime on our streets and they can also result in fatal overdoses,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Stephen MacQueen. “By disrupting the drug traffickers, we're preventing these drugs from reaching our community."

A 28-year-old Hammonds Plains man has already pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. Timothy Charles MacKenzie was handed a 42-month sentence.

The following people are also facing charges:

Ryan Matthew Collicut, 25, of Western Shore is charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine.

Gregory Levy, 58, of New Ross is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of trafficking hydromorphone.

Kelly Lynn Louise Dodge-Reeves, 45, of New Ross is charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking hydromorphone.

Deanne Georgina Oleshko, 26, of Martins River is charged with trafficking cocaine.

Jeremy Richard Jollymore, 30, of Chester Basin is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Autumn Dawn Roy, 25, of Middlewood is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and trafficking cocaine.

Michael Rene Saleem Kelley, 27, of Martins River is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kandice Darlene Regan, 31, of Bridgewater is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and four counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Jacob Daniel Earl, 27, of Hacketts Cove is charged with possession of cocaine.

Glen Franklin Mansfield, 49, of Harmony is charged with trafficking marijuana and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

The accused are each due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.