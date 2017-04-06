

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's Liberal government appears to be backing away from an election campaign promise to ensure every Nova Scotian has access to a family doctor.

Now into the fourth year of their mandate, the Liberals are now saying it will take another two or three years to fulfil that pledge, which will take them beyond the next election -- expected later this year.

Health Minister Leo Glavine says the Nova Scotia Health Authority is developing 42 collaborative care clinics to get the job done.

However, based on recruitment levels, reaching the government's goal will take more time.

The Liberal government promised during their 2013 election campaign that every Nova Scotian would have a doctor one year after they assumed power.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the government focused on merging the province's health districts into the Nova Scotia Health Authority rather than making good on their key election promise.