

CTV Atlantic





An extensive ground, air, and water search is underway in the Port Elgin, N.B. area after a 28-year-old man was reported missing.

Tyler Fillmore was reported missing to police around 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say his vehicle was found off John A. Trenholm Road later that day and some of his belongings were found on a wooded trail nearby.

A ground search and rescue team, as well as police dog services and local firefighters, searched the Port Elgin area Sunday evening.

Search crews were joined by an RCMP helicopter and dive team, as well as the Department of Fisheries and Ocean, on Monday.

The Upper Cape, N.B. man is described as Caucasian, with red hair and green eyes. He is five-foot-seven inches tall and weighs 142 pounds, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on Fillmore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.