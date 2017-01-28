

CTV Atlantic





A family of three from the Moncton area is temporarily homeless after a fire extensively damaged their home Friday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze happened in Botsford Portage, N.B., about 25 kilometres east of Shediac.

The Red Cross says the mother and her two sons, ages six and eight, are currently staying with a relative and are receiving emergency clothing and food.

There were no injuries.