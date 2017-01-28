Featured
Family of three displaced after fire engulfs Moncton-area home
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:47AM AST
A family of three from the Moncton area is temporarily homeless after a fire extensively damaged their home Friday night.
The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze happened in Botsford Portage, N.B., about 25 kilometres east of Shediac.
The Red Cross says the mother and her two sons, ages six and eight, are currently staying with a relative and are receiving emergency clothing and food.
There were no injuries.
