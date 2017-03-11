

CTV Atlantic





The newest farming technology was on display at the Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show in Moncton on Saturday.

One hundred and seventy vendors from around the world are showing off the newest machinery for the agriculture industry. It’s equipment designed to improve costs and productivity

“Labour is sometimes an issue on farms,” said Jendor J.F. Lambert. “Getting people to work on those chores that are competitive, so now with innovation we can look after those tasks.”

However, increased productivity can sometimes lead to lower prices for your harvest. Farmers would like to see the federal government step up and help like it did with the fishing industry on Friday.

Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Dominic LeBlanc offered up $325 million in part to explore new markets in Europe and Asia.

“It would be nice to see because obviously when we have an oversupply, one of the objectives would be to find new markets and develop new relationships with other countries that are not familiar with our product,” said product developer Carl Bragg.

Agriculture is big business in New Brunswick, employing 13,000 people and exporting more than a billion dollars worth of product.

Organizers expect more than 10,000 people from the farming industry will come to the Moncton show.

“There's a lot of technology that goes along with the equipment,” said event chairman Brian Beaton. “Not only do we have the big tractors, cultivators, sprayers, we've got the drones the robot milkers. We have a lot of things to be seen.”

The show happens every two years because of the cost of shipping such large machinery.

It will wrap up on Sunday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.